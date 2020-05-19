Union: Colten Duvall

Academic rank: Tied for first.
Sports: Football, track and field.
Academic bio: Football academic all-state and all-conference (two years); WYSE academic challenge: state runner-up in chemistry; outstanding achievement top 10 award (four years); National Honor Society.
Athletic bio: Football: all-conference honorable mention offensive line.
Activities: Science club; varsity club; club rugby; pharmacy tech at Schnuck's Pharmacy; Kiwanis: Peanut Day.
College: St. Louis College of Pharmacy.
Goal: “I plan on becoming a doctor of anesthesiology and also be involved in medical research. With this, my hopes will be to help serve our communities in the hospital. I would love to work at St. Louis Children’s Hospital.”
Favorite subject: Chemistry. “I love seeing how the universe works and why it works like it does. Also, I enjoy learning how elements and molecules interact with each other and how we can apply these properties into modern medicine and pharmaceutical practices.”
Favorite book: “The Outsider” by Stephen King.
Favorite musician: Kenny Chesney.
Role model: My niece. “She was born with spina bifida and has to battle challenges every day. With every challenge, she faces it with determination and a smile. She is the strongest person I know and is my own driving force. This little girl drove my heart and mind to want to pursue a career in the medical field. She shows me that no matter what is thrown your way, you always have the choice to fight for what you want because life isn't going to just hand it to you. Her strength and courage is equal to 10 men and I hope that one day she looks up to me the same way I look up to her.”
