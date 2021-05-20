Union: Reagan Rapert

Academic rank: Top 10 percent.
Sports: Basketball, softball, track and field.
Academic bio: National Honor Society; Varsity Club; academic all-conference; Outstanding Student award.
Athletic bio: Basketball: four-year varsity team captain; Post-Dispatch All-Metro second team (2020, 2021); Class 5 third-place team finisher at Union (2021); Miss Show-Me Finalist (2021); district MVP (2020, 2021); Four Rivers Conference MVP (2021); first team all-state, first team all-Four Rivers Conference (2020); Class 2 Arkansas player of the year, state champion and all-state tournament team; conference MVP, district tournament MVP, regional tournament MVP; Shawn Tillery 2A-3 conference player of the year (2019); all-state tournament team, all-state, final four team qualifier, all-regional team, first team all-district, conference MVP (2018). Softball: second team all-region, first team all-district, first team all-conference (2020); final four team, first team all-conference, all-district, all-regional, all-state (2019); elite eight team, first team all-conference, all-district, all-region, all-state (2018). Track: state champion team, all-state, region MVP, all-conference, all-district (2019); all-conference, all-district, region MVP, all-state (2018).
Activities: Volunteer: nursing homes, after school child care, Relay for Life charity fundraiser for American Cancer Society. Hobbies: any outdoor activities.
College: Wofford College.
Goal: “I want to go into a career that I enjoy and that will continue to challenge me and help me grow as a person. I want to wake up every morning knowing that I get to go to a job that I love.”
Favorite subjects: Math, English.
Favorite book: “Make Your Bed,” by William H. McRaven.
Favorite musicians: Morgan Wallen, Justin Bieber, and Ariana Grande.
Role model: My parents. “I have looked up to them since I was little because of the examples they have set for me. They have pushed me to be the best person, student, and athlete I could be. I would not be here today if it wasn't for them.”