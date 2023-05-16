Sports: Basketball, cross country, football, golf, soccer, track and field.
Academic bio: Honoree of Top 10 Outstanding Student Award (every year to date); 4.0 unweighted GPA; 4.506 weighted GPA; ECC Presidents List; academic all-conference: soccer (four times), cross country, track and field (twice), golf (twice), basketball (twice), football (twice); academic all-state: cross country, track and field (twice), golf (twice).
Athletic bio: Participated in five sports as a junior in 2021-22 (soccer, cross country, football, track and field, golf) and each team won Four Rivers Conference championships. Soccer: Four Rivers Conference player of the year (2021); first team all-conference (three times); Class 3 all-district and all-regional (twice); team captain (twice). Cross country: Class 4 state qualifier; first team all-conference, all-district. Track and field: Two-time state qualifier and all-state finisher; all-conference, all-district, all-sectional (twice each).
Activities: DECA; Model UN; ping pong club; volunteer for All Abilities Athletics (AAA).
College: University of Missouri to major in business finance.
Favorite subject: English. “I was blessed with two great teachers who allowed me to look forward to class every day. Each class was unique because Mrs. Bestgen and Mr. O'Brien presented the material and taught in creative ways.”
Favorite musician: Zach Bryan.
Favorite book: “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.”
Role model: “Many people have influenced me so choosing just one would be impossible. My teachers, family, and coaches have had the greatest impact on my life. They have pushed me to find success in the classroom, on the court or field, and taught me life lessons along the way. Most importantly, however, they have shown me what it means to be a good person. For this, I cannot thank them enough.”