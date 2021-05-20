 Skip to main content
University City: Merrick Hoel
Academic rank: 6.

Sports: Cross country, track and field, soccer.

Academic bio: Golden Lion award.

Athletic bio: Cross country: all-state finisher (12th, 2018, 16th, 2019); three-year state qualifier; team MVP (three years). Track: all-conference, 1600 and 3200 (2019); top newcomer. Soccer: all-conference (2018).

Activities: Students On the Go; Sports Medicine Club; Diversity Awareness Program; Youth Ambassador. Volunteer: Ucity in Bloom. Hobbies: fashion/thrift shopping, photography, drawing.

College: Occidental College.

Goal: “I am looking for a career path that will challenge me, keep me interested, and make a positive impact on the world.”

Favorite subject: Psychology.

Favorite book: “Into the Wild” by Jon Krakauer.

Favorite musician: SZA.

Role model: “My cross country and track coach, Ms. Bromberg, is the most kind-hearted and caring person that I have come across. She provides tremendous support for me and my team, and is a role model I know will have my back for whatever advice I need in the future. I am forever grateful for her and the opportunities she has provided me in all areas of life.”

