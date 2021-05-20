University City: Merrick Hoel

Academic rank: 6.
Sports: Cross country, track and field, soccer.
Academic bio: Golden Lion award.
Athletic bio: Cross country: all-state finisher (12th, 2018, 16th, 2019); three-year state qualifier; team MVP (three years). Track: all-conference, 1600 and 3200 (2019); top newcomer. Soccer: all-conference (2018).
Activities: Students On the Go; Sports Medicine Club; Diversity Awareness Program; Youth Ambassador. Volunteer: Ucity in Bloom. Hobbies: fashion/thrift shopping, photography, drawing.
College: Occidental College.
Goal: “I am looking for a career path that will challenge me, keep me interested, and make a positive impact on the world.”
Favorite subject: Psychology.
Favorite book: “Into the Wild” by Jon Krakauer.
Favorite musician: SZA.
Role model: “My cross country and track coach, Ms. Bromberg, is the most kind-hearted and caring person that I have come across. She provides tremendous support for me and my team, and is a role model I know will have my back for whatever advice I need in the future. I am forever grateful for her and the opportunities she has provided me in all areas of life.”