Ursuline: Kelly Zipfel

Sports: Cross country, track and field.
Academic bio: Principal's Award; Scholars Award; academic all-state; First Honor Roll; National Honor Society.
Athletic bio: Skippy Keefer Award nominee; track and field: Hard Hat; cross country: Hard Hat; MVP; team captain.
Activities: Mu Alpha Theta, French Honor Society, Student Athletic Advisory Council; FRC Robotics Team.
College: Missouri University of Science and Technology.
Goal: “I want to help clean up the Earth and work toward a more sustainable future.”
Favorite subject: Physics. “I love being able to explore why and how the world works.”
Favorite book: “The Lord of the Rings” by J.R.R Tolkien.
Favorite musician: Conan Gray.
Role model: “My role model is definitely my coach because she has taught me that I am able to overcome anything that I put my mind to. She is always learning and trying to better herself and the team. I admire her passion for the sport and her determination to always keep going.”
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.