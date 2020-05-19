Ursuline: Kelly Zipfel
Kelly Zipfel, Ursuline

Kelly Zipfel, Ursuline

Kelly Zipfel, Ursuline

Sports: Cross country, track and field.

Academic bio: Principal's Award; Scholars Award; academic all-state; First Honor Roll; National Honor Society.

Athletic bio: Skippy Keefer Award nominee; track and field: Hard Hat; cross country: Hard Hat; MVP; team captain.

Activities: Mu Alpha Theta, French Honor Society, Student Athletic Advisory Council; FRC Robotics Team.

College: Missouri University of Science and Technology.

Goal: “I want to help clean up the Earth and work toward a more sustainable future.”

Favorite subject: Physics. “I love being able to explore why and how the world works.”

Favorite book: “The Lord of the Rings” by J.R.R Tolkien.

Favorite musician: Conan Gray.

Role model: “My role model is definitely my coach because she has taught me that I am able to overcome anything that I put my mind to. She is always learning and trying to better herself and the team. I admire her passion for the sport and her determination to always keep going.”

