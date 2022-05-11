Valley Park: Emily Geary

Academic bio: STEM Girl of Promise; MASC Distinguished Student Leader award; Gold Academic Award (4.0 or higher); high honor roll. Academic Excellence in: honors biology, honors physical science, honors geometry, honors world history, honors American history, honors American literature.
Athletic bio: Soaring Hawk Award for basketball, softball (leadership). Softball: Conference player of the year; team MVP; all-conference, all-district. Basketball: All-conference, all-district. Soccer: All-district; defensive player of the year.
Activities: Student council president; National Honor Society.
College: St. Charles Community College.
Goal: “I hope to work hard, enjoy life and be a positive role model to others.”
Favorite subject: Math. “It seems to come fairly easily to me and I like that you are able to check your work to get a concrete answer.”
Favorite book: “The Great Gatsby.”
Role model: Yadier Molina. “He has made it to the highest level of baseball that can be played, not because it was handed to him, but because he worked for it. Not only does he work hard to be the best he can be, he also gives back to those who helped him get to where he is now, which is the best thing one can do. He inspires, leads and gives back; how could one not look up to him and aspire to be the best version of themselves? Let’s be honest. If you’re from St. Louis, how could Yadi not be one of your biggest role models?”