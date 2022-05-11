 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Valley Park: Emily Geary

  • 0
Valley Park Emily Geary

Valley Park Emily Geary

Academic rank: 3.

Sports: Softball, basketball, soccer.

Academic bio: STEM Girl of Promise; MASC Distinguished Student Leader award; Gold Academic Award (4.0 or higher); high honor roll. Academic Excellence in: honors biology, honors physical science, honors geometry, honors world history, honors American history, honors American literature.

Athletic bio: Soaring Hawk Award for basketball, softball (leadership). Softball: Conference player of the year; team MVP; all-conference, all-district. Basketball: All-conference, all-district. Soccer: All-district; defensive player of the year.

Activities: Student council president; National Honor Society.

College: St. Charles Community College.

Goal: “I hope to work hard, enjoy life and be a positive role model to others.”

People are also reading…

Favorite subject: Math. “It seems to come fairly easily to me and I like that you are able to check your work to get a concrete answer.”

Favorite book: “The Great Gatsby.”

Role model: Yadier Molina. “He has made it to the highest level of baseball that can be played, not because it was handed to him, but because he worked for it. Not only does he work hard to be the best he can be, he also gives back to those who helped him get to where he is now, which is the best thing one can do. He inspires, leads and gives back; how could one not look up to him and aspire to be the best version of themselves? Let’s be honest. If you’re from St. Louis, how could Yadi not be one of your biggest role models?”

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet this week's stars on the diamond, on the track and in the pool

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News

Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK