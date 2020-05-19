Valley Park: Isaac Bruns
Valley Park: Isaac Bruns

Isaac Bruns, Valley Park

Academic rank: 3 of 70.

Sports: Basketball, baseball.

Academic bio: High Honor Roll; FBLA district first place in business math; academic excellence in biology; New Arkansas non-resident tuition award; Dr. Dave Knes Family scholarship; Fenton Masonic Lodge scholarship.

Athletic bio: Athlete of the month, gold scholar athlete.

Activities: Future Business Leaders of America; National Business Honors Society.

College, major: University of Arkansas, environmental sciences.

Goal: "I hope to put my degree to good use by traveling the world to improve the environment for those in need. I also hope to become the best possible father to my children and the best possible son to my mother.”

Favorite subject: Science. “I enjoy learning about how the world around us works and using that information to do more hands-on learning in the field.”

Favorite book: "The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” by Mark Twain.

Favorite musician: Travis Scott.

Role model: "My mother because of the hard work she put in daily to raise me. I hope to one day be as good of a parent to children of my own.”

