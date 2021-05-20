Valley Park: Kenzie Crader

Academic rank: 17 of 63.
Sports: Softball, basketball, track and field.
Academic bio: Gold Scholar Athlete Award for basketball (2020, 2021); softball (2017-20) and track (2018, 2019); Silver Scholar Athlete Award for basketball (2018, 2019).
Athletic bio: Track: school record in shot put; SCAA team conference champion (2018, 2019). Softball: SCAA conference team champion (2017-2019).
Activities: FBLA, NBHS, NHS; select softball for the Southside Prospects '03; volunteer: Valentines for Canines Dog Food Drive; NHS Blood Drive; gathered and donated snacks for First Responders.
College: Lincoln University.
Goal: “I will pursue a career in law enforcement with hopes of improving the current inequities and negative opinions that LEOs face.”
Favorite subject: Social justice and law classes.
Favorite book: “Born a Crime” by Trevor Noah.
Favorite musician: Dan and Shay.
Role model: Dolly Parton. “She has been able to manage fame while be civically minded, giving back to her community and supports national causes.”