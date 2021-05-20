Valmeyer: Jacob Rowold

Academic rank: 7 of 45.
Sports: Baseball, basketball (four years each).
Academic bio: Valmeyer High School Student of Character Award (ninth-10th grades); Daughters of the American Revolution Award (2020); High Honor Roll.
Athletic bio: Valmeyer athlete of the week (baseball and basketball; sophomore and junior); Republic Times athlete of the week (baseball, basketball); Gateway Bruins fall 2020 player of the year and 2020 organization player of the year; all-Cahokia Conference (basketball, 2019-21; baseball, 2019).
Activities: National Honor Society; Model UN member; Fellow Christian Athletes; Future Educator of America.
College: Southwestern Illinois College.
Goal: “I hope to follow my dreams of playing baseball at the college level and beyond.”
Favorite subject: U.S. History. “It is important to learn about our nation's history and understand the why of it all. We are a great nation, but have made mistakes in the past that we can learn from as a whole.”
Favorite book: “The Hobbit.”
Favorite musician: AC/DC.
Role model: “My role models are twofold. One answer is my parents, Kelly and Jeff Rowold. They have taught me about perseverance, humility, loyalty and most importantly about love. No matter what comes at them, they handle it with grit and grace. They also have taught me that no matter if I hit 3 for 4 at a game, no one will remember that, but will remember how I treat them. Character has been number one in our household since I can remember. The second role model is someone I have never personally met but know of due to his amazing career and what he was like as a human being ... Stan Musial. I also have a huge amount of respect and have always looked up to Michael Jordan.”