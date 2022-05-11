Valmeyer: Jordan McSchooler May 11, 2022 19 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Valmeyer Jordan McSchooler Scholar Athlete Academic rank: 1.Sports: Basketball, baseball, soccer.Academic bio: National Honor Society; honor roll.Athletic bio: All-conference (basketball, 2022; soccer, 2021).Activities: Student Council treasurer; Model United Nations; Fellowship of Christian Athletes; band; musical; Newspaper Club; Art Club.College: Missouri S&T.Goal: “To become an architectural engineer and utilize my practices to provide greener energy solutions for buildings to reduce carbon footprint.” Favorite subject: Economics. “It is the most applicable class to the real world.”Favorite book: “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.”Role model: My teachers and my coaches. “I strive to emulate their dedication, work ethic and patience in college and in my professional career.” 0 Comments Tags Prep-sports Athlete Patience Work Ethic Sport Education School STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story 2022 Schools T through W Watch Now: Related Video Meet this week's stars on the diamond, on the track and in the pool Watch now: Meet the area's leading goal scorer Watch now: Meet the area's leading goal scorer Watch now: Meet the spring high school stars off to a fast start Watch now: Meet the spring high school stars off to a fast start Meet 7 high school stars who are shining this spring Meet 7 high school stars who are shining this spring