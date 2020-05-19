Valmeyer: Philip Reinhardt

Academic rank: 4.
Sports: Baseball, basketball, golf.
Academic bio: Honor roll; National Honor Society; Oerter Charitable Foundation outstanding student.
Athletic bio: Baseball: 2017-2019 first team all-conference; All-Metro first team 2017; All-Metro second team 2018; IBCA 2018 all-state first team; Basketball: 2018 all-conference first team; 2017 IHSA 3-point shootout state contestant; school record holder for 3-pointers; 1,197 career points; Golf: 2016 IHSA sectional qualifier.
Activities: National Honor Society vice president; science club; Spanish club; FFA; student council.
College, major: Maryville University, financial services.
Goal: "I hope to become a financial advisor and start a family.”
Favorite subject: History.
Favorite book: "The Maze Runner” series.
Favorite musician: Trippie Redd.
Role model: My mom and dad. “They’ve made me into the person I am today and I look up to them for everything.”
