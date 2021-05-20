Vashon: Chrissy Dudley

Academic rank: 1.
Sports: Volleyball, basketball, soccer.
Academic bio: National Honor Society.
College: Louisiana State or Illinois-Chicago.
Goal: “I hope to accomplish becoming a professional business person and make good decisions.”
Favorite subject: Math. “I like (the) different ways you can teach it.”
Favorite book: “The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas.
Favorite musicians: Lil Baby; Lil Durk.
Role model: Eric Thomas. “He is a great motivational speaker and his words just speak to me and motivate me.”