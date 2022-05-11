Vashon: Demarea Ball May 11, 2022 19 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Vashon Demarea Ball Scholar Athlete Sports: Football.Academic bio: National Honor Society.Athletic bio: Among area leaders for sacks.Activities: Help around school with events; after-school job.College: Missouri Baptist University.Goal: “I want to become more mature and become successful so I can spread it down to the next generation of my family.”Favorite subject: Math. “I am good with numbers and have no problem with the subject.” Favorite book: “Malcom X.”Role model: LeBron James. “He knows how to carry himself on the court and off the court. He is also a true leader.” 0 Comments Tags Prep-sports Bio Help Work Sport STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story 2022 Schools T through W Watch Now: Related Video Meet this week's stars on the diamond, on the track and in the pool Watch now: Meet the area's leading goal scorer Watch now: Meet the area's leading goal scorer Watch now: Meet the spring high school stars off to a fast start Watch now: Meet the spring high school stars off to a fast start Meet 7 high school stars who are shining this spring Meet 7 high school stars who are shining this spring