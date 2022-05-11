 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vashon: Demarea Ball

Sports: Football.

Academic bio: National Honor Society.

Athletic bio: Among area leaders for sacks.

Activities: Help around school with events; after-school job.

College: Missouri Baptist University.

Goal: “I want to become more mature and become successful so I can spread it down to the next generation of my family.”

Favorite subject: Math. “I am good with numbers and have no problem with the subject.”

Favorite book: “Malcom X.”

Role model: LeBron James. “He knows how to carry himself on the court and off the court. He is also a true leader.”

