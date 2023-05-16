Vashon: Derrick Ward May 16, 2023 38 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Vashon Scholar Athlete Derrick Ward Academic rank: 1.Sports: Football.Academic bio: Valedictorian.Athletic bio: Public High League champions in 2021 and 2022.Activities: Food drive.College: Harris Stowe-State or Missouri State.Favorite subject: Math. “It teaches us more than we think.”Favorite musician: Future.Favorite book: “The Giver.” Role model: LeBron James. “He doesn't allow what other people think about him (affect) what he does with his life.” 0 Comments Tags Prep-sports STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Schools T through W