Vashon: Sergio McClain
0 comments

Vashon: Sergio McClain

  • 0
Full access: $3 for 3 months.

Academic rank: 8 of 105.

Sports: Basketball.

Academic bio: Honor roll; City of Palms essay winner.

Athletic bio: State champion.

Activities: Turkey giveaway for Thanksgiving; tutoring; basketball camps; park cleanup.

Goal: “To be a professional basketball player or entrepreneur.”

Favorite subject: Entrepreneurship. “Business is something I really want to pursue. I want to eventually start my own corporation with clothing and apparel. Also the class teaches us how to manage our money; without money there’s no power. It really is one of those classes that is actually going to benefit me moving forward in the future.”

Favorite book: “The Watsons go to Birmingham” by Christopher Paul Curtis.

Favorite musician: Montana of 300.

Role model: Kobe Bryant. “Everything he did he put his all into it, and it’s not just on the court. Kobe dedicated his life to be a great father, producer and philanthropist. He never stopped striving to be great, he was a perfectionist and I try to emulate the same traits that he possessed on and off the court. He truly is one my heroes.”

Sergio McClain, Vashon

Sergio McClain, Vashon

 Scholar Athlete
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports