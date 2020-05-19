Vashon: Sergio McClain

Academic rank: 8 of 105.
Sports: Basketball.
Academic bio: Honor roll; City of Palms essay winner.
Athletic bio: State champion.
Activities: Turkey giveaway for Thanksgiving; tutoring; basketball camps; park cleanup.
Goal: “To be a professional basketball player or entrepreneur.”
Favorite subject: Entrepreneurship. “Business is something I really want to pursue. I want to eventually start my own corporation with clothing and apparel. Also the class teaches us how to manage our money; without money there’s no power. It really is one of those classes that is actually going to benefit me moving forward in the future.”
Favorite book: “The Watsons go to Birmingham” by Christopher Paul Curtis.
Favorite musician: Montana of 300.
Role model: Kobe Bryant. “Everything he did he put his all into it, and it’s not just on the court. Kobe dedicated his life to be a great father, producer and philanthropist. He never stopped striving to be great, he was a perfectionist and I try to emulate the same traits that he possessed on and off the court. He truly is one my heroes.”
