Vianney: Nathan Beaton

Sports: Baseball.

Academic bio: First honor roll; Spanish Honor Society; National Honor Society; Order of the Griffin; Rensselaer Medal Award (math and science).

Athletic bio: Metro Catholic Conference pitcher of the year; first team All-Metro, all-state, all-district; St. Louis Amateur Baseball Hall of Fame Rising Star award finalist.

Activities: Baseball weightlifting program; bocce club, hoodie design; Volunteer: Griffin Guide (tour guide); Link Crew (freshman orientation); Special Olympics; Feed My People; Student Foundation.

College: Maryville University.

Goal: "A physical therapist who is fluent in both English and Spanish.”

Favorite subject: Math. “Due to the classroom environment and the quality teaching I have received in this subject. I have always found understanding a complex mathematical concept as one of the more gratifying academic achievements. Alongside this, I know the skills I obtain in these courses will serve major importance throughout my college career and life as a whole.”

Favorite book: “The Road” by Cormac McCarthy.

Favorite musician: Luke Combs.

Role model: My parents. “They have always been there for me, while constantly setting a strong and positive example. The way they carry themselves both around others and alone is exactly what I want to be more like in the future.”

