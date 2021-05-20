Vianney: Nick Ledwon

Sports: Football.
Academic bio: First Honors (eight times); Bright Flight Scholarship; George Washington Carver award; Science, Spanish, Math Honor societies; National Honor Society; Order of the Griffin; Marianist Award.
Athletic bio: First team all-district; second team all-conference; academic all-state (twice); team captain (2020).
Activities: Vianney High School Griffin of the Year (2021); school youth group leader; blood drive organizer; student ambassador; Link crew leader; Special Olympics volunteer.
College: Benedictine College.
Goal: “I hope to double major in finance and international business, get my master’s in business administration, and become a financial analyst.”
Favorite subject: Mathematics, especially calculus.
Favorite book: “To Kill a Mockingbird.”
Favorite musician: Jimmy Buffett.
Role model: My grandpa. “He has worked extremely hard his entire life to support his family and succeed while also remembering what is most important in life. He is extremely patient and kind to those around him while still being one of my number one supporters.”