Villa Duchesne: Ava Gueck

Villa Duchesne Ava Gueck

Sports: Field Hockey, soccer, basketball.

Academic bio: National Merit Scholars Commended Student; National Honor Society; Missouri Top 100 honorable mention (senior); third place in an Integirls math competition; science department award; Villa Duchesne Book Award; math department award; Certificate of Merit Express the Music (junior); Outstanding Certificate Honors algebra II/trigonometry; Outstanding Certificate Honors chemistry; Outstanding Certificate ecclesiology; Goal 2 award (sophomore); fourth place in excellence in mathematics contest; The Honors Certificate for biology (freshman).

Athletic bio: Field hockey: Midwest Tournament team championships (2020, 2021); team captain (three sports). Southwest Showdown soccer champions.

Activities: Student council president; Outreach Club and Business Club leader; service for Marygrove; juvenile justice service project; vice president of Youth and Government (sophomore); Ethics Bowl.

College: University of Florida.

Goal: “I hope to become a successful biomedical engineer, helping to improve the quality of life for others.”

Favorite subject: Chemistry. “I found it interesting to learn about the interactions of the world and how everything works. I also like how it is a combination of mathematical practices along with scientific concepts.”

Favorite book: “Frankenstein.”

Role model: My mom. “She is kind, determined and gets the most out of everything she does in life.”

