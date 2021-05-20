 Skip to main content
Villa Duchesne: Lizzie Barlow
Villa Duchesne: Lizzie Barlow

Sports: Tennis, soccer (four years).

Academic bio: Honor roll; National Spanish exam national recognition (three years).

Athletic bio: Tennis: Class 1 singles state championship and team championship; Post-Dispatch All-Metro first team (2021). Soccer: second team all-MWAA.

Activities: Competitive tennis year round; small clothing business through Instagram.

College, major: St. Louis University, speech and language scholars program.

Goal: “I hope to become a speech and language pathologist.”

Favorite subject: Anything in the sciences.

Favorite book: “Hidden Figures.”

Role model: Older brother, Tom Barlow. “He shows me the importance of hard work. He taught me that you cannot always be the best but you can be the hardest-working person out there. He always says, ‘Do not let anyone outwork you,’ and I try to apply this to everything I do.”

