Villa Duchesne: Lizzie Barlow

Sports: Tennis, soccer (four years).
Academic bio: Honor roll; National Spanish exam national recognition (three years).
Athletic bio: Tennis: Class 1 singles state championship and team championship; Post-Dispatch All-Metro first team (2021). Soccer: second team all-MWAA.
Activities: Competitive tennis year round; small clothing business through Instagram.
College, major: St. Louis University, speech and language scholars program.
Goal: “I hope to become a speech and language pathologist.”
Favorite subject: Anything in the sciences.
Favorite book: “Hidden Figures.”
Role model: Older brother, Tom Barlow. “He shows me the importance of hard work. He taught me that you cannot always be the best but you can be the hardest-working person out there. He always says, ‘Do not let anyone outwork you,’ and I try to apply this to everything I do.”