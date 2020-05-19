Villa Duchesne: Maria Adamitis

Sports: Field Hockey, basketball, lacrosse.
Academic bio: National Merit finalist; Missouri Scholars 100; KMOX student of achievement; AP scholar with honors; highest class average (2017, 2018, 2019); lacrosse academic all-American; National Honor Society.
Athletic bio: Field Hockey: Two-time state champion; second team all-conference; National Academic Squad Scholar of Distinction. Basketball: honorable mention all-conference. Lacrosse: first team all-conference.
Activities: Student council president; St. Louis Catholic Academy Book Drive director; math club president; piano.
College: University of Florida.
Goal: “I hope to attend medical school and become an ER doctor.”
Favorite subject: Math. “I love problem solving and the sort of creativity it takes to work through a difficult problem.”
Favorite book: “Slaughterhouse Five” by Kurt Vonnegut.
Favorite musician: Maggie Rogers.
Role model: “My great-grandmother. She is 101 years old and still lives on her own. She has taught me tenacity and determination, as well as how to enjoy life.”
