Sports: Cross country (four years); track and field (four years); tennis (three years); swimming (one year).
Academic bio: National Merit Commended Scholar; Villa Duchesne Goals 1 & 2 of the Sacred Heart Award; Villa Duchesne Book Award; National Hispanic Recognition award.
Athletic bio: Villa's three-sport athlete award all four years of high school; MWAA all-conference for cross country (junior, senior).
Activities: French club president; campus ministry; National Honor Society; hobbies: baking, babysitting, club track; playing piano and performing for friends. “I started taking lessons when I was five and hope to continue playing through college.”
College: University of Chicago. My goal is to attend medical school, so I plan to focus on premed and major in biology or biochemistry.
Favorite subject: AP stats. “The content is the most straightforward and applicable to our everyday lives. Learning the math behind collecting data and drawing conclusions helped me appreciate all the work that goes into statistics.”
Favorite musicians: Taylor Swift; Bruno Mars.
Favorite book: “Catch-22” by Joseph Heller.
Role model: “One of my role models is Paralympic sprinter Hunter Woodhall, because his attitude about life and his work ethic as it relates to track have been influential to me not only in track, but in nearly all aspects of my life. As someone who often gets in their own head before races, I find myself repeating his message over and over in my head on the starting line: you can't control the past and you can't control the future, so take advantage of every moment and don't allow excuses to get in the way of your success. He also explained that whenever you doubt yourself, remember everyone around you can see your full potential. This is a good reminder to see that potential in ourselves.”