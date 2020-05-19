Visitation: Jordan Tierney

Sports: Field hockey, basketball, track and field, lacrosse.
Academic bio: National Merit finalist; National Honor Society; Presidential Scholars Program semifinalist; Yale University Book Award (2019); National Latin Exam gold medalist (2018, 2019).
Athletic bio: Field hockey: Post-Dispatch All-Metro first team (2018, 2019); MWAA player of the year (2019); second team all-conference (2016, 2018); honorable mention all-conference (2017). Lacrosse: honorable mention all-conference (2019).
Activities: Robotics; Peace and Justice Club; Latin club.
College: Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Goal: “I want to be an astronaut.”
Favorite subject: Calculus. “I love thinking through a hard problem and finally finding the solution.”
Favorite book: “Brave New World” by Aldous Huxley.
Favorite musician: Volbeat.
Role model: My mom. “She has worked hard for her entire life to become successful in her career. She also is a stellar example of living a life full of joy and love. She is always there to support me and I wouldn't be the person I am today without her.”
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.