Visitation: Maeve Fogarty May 11, 2022

Visitation

Maeve Fogarty

Scholar Athlete

Sports: Field hockey, lacrosse.

Academic bio: National Honor Society.

Athletic bio: Field hockey: All-conference first team (2020-21) and honorable mention (2019); Post-Dispatch All-Metro third team; team captain; Skippy Keefer nominee; leadership council.

Activities: Gateway Club field hockey; work as skate guard at Steinberg Ice Rink.

College: Towson University.

Goal: "I hope to share my passion for field hockey with others in a meaningful way, like coaching."

Favorite subject: Chemistry. "Because of my favorite teacher who made it interesting and easy."

Favorite book: "The Hunger Games."

Role model: My mom and my aunts. "They always take time to help me and support me."