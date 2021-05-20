Visitation: Sophia McLellan

Sports: Tennis.
Academic bio: National Honor Society; St. Michael’s College Book Award; Missouri Seal of Biliteracy (Spanish).
Athletic bio: Class 2 state doubles champion and team state champion (2020); No. 1 player on team (four years); Post-Dispatch All-Metro first team (2019, 2020); Class 1 doubles state finalist (2019); Class 1 doubles seventh place and team state finalist (2018); Class 1 doubles fifth place (2017).
Activities: National Honor Society executive; Spanish Club co-president; volunteer: Meals for a Million and the Cinderella Project; bike riding on Katy Trail.
College: University of Missouri (honors college).
Goal: “I hope to continue my passion for both academics and athletics, grow in my faith and create lifelong memories.”
Favorite subject: Math.
Favorite book: “Wonder” by R.J. Palacio.
Favorite musician: Zac Brown Band.
Role model: My mom. “She is so dedicated in everything she does, puts everyone before herself, and has instilled in me her unstoppable work ethic. I have never met someone so determined and positive, and I am lucky to be her daughter.”