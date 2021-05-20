 Skip to main content
Visitation: Sophia McLellan
Visitation: Sophia McLellan

Sports: Tennis.

Academic bio: National Honor Society; St. Michael’s College Book Award; Missouri Seal of Biliteracy (Spanish).

Athletic bio: Class 2 state doubles champion and team state champion (2020); No. 1 player on team (four years); Post-Dispatch All-Metro first team (2019, 2020); Class 1 doubles state finalist (2019); Class 1 doubles seventh place and team state finalist (2018); Class 1 doubles fifth place (2017).

Activities: National Honor Society executive; Spanish Club co-president; volunteer: Meals for a Million and the Cinderella Project; bike riding on Katy Trail.

College: University of Missouri (honors college).

Goal: “I hope to continue my passion for both academics and athletics, grow in my faith and create lifelong memories.”

Favorite subject: Math.

Favorite book: “Wonder” by R.J. Palacio.

Favorite musician: Zac Brown Band.

Role model: My mom. “She is so dedicated in everything she does, puts everyone before herself, and has instilled in me her unstoppable work ethic. I have never met someone so determined and positive, and I am lucky to be her daughter.”

