Warrenton: Kathryn McChristy May 11, 2022

Warrenton

Kathryn McChristy

Scholar Athlete

Academic rank: 15 of 218.

Sports: Softball.

Academic bio: Academic all-state.

Athletic bio: Post-Dispatch All-Metro first team (2019), third team (2020); all-state; all-district; all-region; GAC North player and pitcher of the year.

Activities: National Honor Society secretary; A+ tutor.

College: Western Illinois University.

Goal: "(Become a) dermatologist physician assistant."

Favorite subject: Science.

Favorite book: "Homegoing."

Role model: My mother. "She is a wonderful example of putting others first."