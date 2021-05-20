Warrenton: Kennady Estes

Academic rank: 2 of 238.
Sports: Softball.
Academic bio: Principal Honor Roll; academic all-GAC North (four years); academic all-state (two years).
Athletic bio: First team all-GAC North and all-district (2019, 2020); first team all-region (2020).
Activities: National Honors Society (secretary); French Club; yearbook editor; student council (historian); Key Club; A+ Program; Link Crew; select softball for St. Louis Stix.
College: Illinois Wesleyan University.
Goal: “I plan to earn a doctorate degree in physical therapy and own my own physical therapy practice.”
Favorite subjects: Chemistry and physics.
Favorite book: “Relentless” by Tim Grover.
Favorite musician: Taylor Swift.
Role model: My high school softball coach, Chad Berrey. “He goes out of his way for his athletes and treats them like his own children. He has taught me how to put others first and work hard for what I want. I strive to embody his selflessness, work ethic, and determination in everything I do.”