Warrenton: Lexi Frederick

Lexi Frederick, Warrenton

Academic rank: 10.

Sports: Cross Country, basketball, soccer, track and field.

Academic bio: National Honor Society; academic all-conference

Athletic bio: Cross country: state qualifier; all-conference; all-district. Basketball: District team champion. Soccer: Warrenton career and single-season assists record holder; all-conference; all-district. Track and field: four-event conference champion; team conference champion; state qualifier.

Activities: FBLA; Link Crew; volunteered two years for Sparrow’s Nest to raise money to support single and teenage mothers who need employment and/or childcare.

College: Missouri University of Science and Technology.

Goal: “I hope to become an architectural engineer.”

Favorite subject: Math. “Most of the time there is only one answer.”

Favorite book: “Looking for Alaska” by John Green.

Favorite musician: Luke Combs.

Role model: My Grandpa Reggie. “He works hard, he is humble, he serves God, he loves his family, and he doesn’t care what people think of him. That is what I consider to be success. I hope to be half the person he is one day.”

