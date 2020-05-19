Warrenton: Lexi Frederick

Academic rank: 10.
Sports: Cross Country, basketball, soccer, track and field.
Academic bio: National Honor Society; academic all-conference
Athletic bio: Cross country: state qualifier; all-conference; all-district. Basketball: District team champion. Soccer: Warrenton career and single-season assists record holder; all-conference; all-district. Track and field: four-event conference champion; team conference champion; state qualifier.
Activities: FBLA; Link Crew; volunteered two years for Sparrow’s Nest to raise money to support single and teenage mothers who need employment and/or childcare.
College: Missouri University of Science and Technology.
Goal: “I hope to become an architectural engineer.”
Favorite subject: Math. “Most of the time there is only one answer.”
Favorite book: “Looking for Alaska” by John Green.
Favorite musician: Luke Combs.
Role model: My Grandpa Reggie. “He works hard, he is humble, he serves God, he loves his family, and he doesn’t care what people think of him. That is what I consider to be success. I hope to be half the person he is one day.”
