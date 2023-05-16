Activities: Future Business Leaders of America; link crew; student council treasurer; coached and officiated little league basketball and volleyball for local church league; volunteer: Special Olympics; 5K runs; homeless awareness events; hobbies: reading, camping, hanging out with friends and family, being outside.
Favorite subject: Math. “I have always loved math and most of the time it has even come easy to me. However, in high school, I have taken math classes that really challenged me. I was considered a ‘gifted’ student in elementary and middle school and was pulled out of regular classes to go to a special education class that pushed me. Once in high school, there was no specific course like that, so I enrolled in more challenging math courses to help engage me in school.”
Favorite musician: Carrie Underwood.
Favorite book: “Hopeless.”
Role model: Sophie Cunningham. “I may never have a conversation with her or even meet her, but I will always look up to her. I have watched and followed her athletic career ever since she was a freshman in college. She had an amazing career at Mizzou and is now doing even better in the WNBA. Cunningham steps on the court every game with a smile on her face and an amazing attitude. While having a hectic career, she still finds time to give back to her hometown. As I begin my own athletic career in college, I will always think of Sophie Cunningham and be reminded to make sure I love what I am doing and never forget about where I used to call home.”