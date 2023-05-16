Athletic bio: MIAAA/NIAAA scholarship (2023). Football: All-district kicker (2020, 2021, 2022); first team all-conference kicker (2022); second team all-conference running back (2022); Post-Dispatch athlete of the week (2022); Missourian athlete of the week (2022). Wrestling: all-area second team (2021, 2022).
Activities: Served at local church; helped with organization of community business expo; assisted with Farm to Table event for Washington; read to children at Family Reading Night for the School District of Washington; greeted students in the morning at Washington West Elementary; volunteered for various Washington High School sports camps.
Favorite subject: Business. “It helps me understand real world experience by going to shadow people at their job. It also lets me go into the community and help people.”
Favorite musician: Billy Joel.
Favorite book: The Bible.
Role model: “My dad is my role model because of the way he treats his family and provides for us. His work ethic is unmatched by anyone I have ever met. If I didn't have my dad then I don't know where I would be. He is the biggest support system that I have and will always be there for me no matter the circumstances. He treats everyone with respect no matter how they treat him. So many people know my dad around the community so when they hear my name I have a standard to uphold because they know how my dad is as a person.”