Washington: Mia Reed

Academic rank: 28 of 300.
Sports: Cross country, wrestling, track and field (four years each).
Academic bio: Four-time renaissance recipient; Spelling Bee Champion.
Athletic bio: Cross country: Four-time state qualifier, three-time state medalist; three-time all-GAC. Wrestling: three-time state qualifier, two-time state medalist; three-time GAC champion. Track: State qualifier in six events; one state medal, one state championship.
Activities: CAPS program; volunteer: at church as a PSR teacher and helping with church breakfasts and dinners. Hobbies: reading, sewing.
College: Missouri Baptist University.
Goal: “I hope to have a successful running career in college and get my degree in accounting and eventually become a CPA.”
Favorite subject: Math.
Favorite book: “Scythe” by Neil Shusterman.
Favorite musicians: Fleetwood Mac, Bob Seger.
Role model: My sister, Mikayla Reed. “She does whatever she can to help others and always pushes me to be my best.”