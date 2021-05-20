 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Washington: Mia Reed
0 comments

Washington: Mia Reed

  • 0

Academic rank: 28 of 300.

Sports: Cross country, wrestling, track and field (four years each).

Academic bio: Four-time renaissance recipient; Spelling Bee Champion.

Athletic bio: Cross country: Four-time state qualifier, three-time state medalist; three-time all-GAC. Wrestling: three-time state qualifier, two-time state medalist; three-time GAC champion. Track: State qualifier in six events; one state medal, one state championship.

Activities: CAPS program; volunteer: at church as a PSR teacher and helping with church breakfasts and dinners. Hobbies: reading, sewing.

College: Missouri Baptist University.

Goal: “I hope to have a successful running career in college and get my degree in accounting and eventually become a CPA.”

Favorite subject: Math.

Favorite book: “Scythe” by Neil Shusterman.

Favorite musicians: Fleetwood Mac, Bob Seger.

Role model: My sister, Mikayla Reed. “She does whatever she can to help others and always pushes me to be my best.”

Washington Mia Reed

Washington Mia Reed

 Scholar Athlete
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports