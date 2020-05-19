Washington: Noah Little

Academic rank: 16 of 322.
Sports: Cross country, track and field.
Academic bio: Academic Achiever Award (computer programming); 'A' honor roll; National Honor Society; WYSE Academic Challenge (computer science, second place); Rotary Club student of the month (Nov. 2019); all-Gateway Athletic Conference academic team (cross country, track and field); all-state academic team (cross country, track and field).
Athletic bio: All-Gateway Athlete Conference cross country (three times) and track and field (twice); all-district cross country (three times) and track and field (once); two-time state qualifier (cross country); Class 3 track district champion, 3200 meters (2018).
Activities: Key Club; Link Crew; Mu Alpha Theta.
College: Southeast Missouri State University.
Goal: "My goal is to earn a degree in computer science and possibly work internationally as a computer programmer.”
Favorite subject: Computer Science. “I enjoy the challenge and creativity.”
Favorite book: "The Memory Book" by Harry Lorayne and Jerry Lucas.
Favorite musician: Logic.
Role model: My dad. “Because of how hard working and driven he is.”
