Waterloo: Breeyn Garrett

Academic rank: 13 of 188.
Sports: Cheerleading, volleyball, soccer.
Academic bio: National Honor Society; 4.0 club; highest GPA on cheer team (2018).
Athletic bio: Cheerleading: all-conference (2020); most improved (2019).
Activities: Student council class and board officer (class secretary board event andfundraising coordinator). Volunteer: school blood drive, decorated nursing home for Christmas, Pumpkin Fest, church wurst market.
College: University of Missouri.
Goal: “I want to create a happy, healthy lifestyle for myself where I genuinely enjoy my career and have the freedom to travel and explore the world with friends and family.”
Favorite subject: English.
Favorite book: “Modern Romance.”
Favorite musician: Daniel Caesar.
Role model: “I look up to every multi-sport student athlete as a role model because I know how difficult it can be to keep up with time management and stay mentally tough during the school year while being heavily involved with sports and other extracurriculars. It takes a different kind of determination and strength to be successful in academics and athletics at the same time, therefore I greatly admire those who are disciplined enough to do so.”