Waterloo: Eli Ward

Academic rank: 15.
Sports: Cross country, track and field.
Academic bio: 4.0 Club (four years); National Honor Society (vice president); Waterloo High School Top Dog; Waterloo VFW Optimist Award.
Athletic bio: Cross country: all-state (twice); all-Mississippi Valley Conference (four times); conference champion (2019); team MVP (2018, 2019). Track: all-state and all-conference (twice each).
Activities: Jazz band section leader; drumline captain; concert choir section leader; men's ensemble section leader; Students Helping Out Waterloo (SHOW); winter running.
College: University of Iowa.
Goal: "I am not sure how I am going to do it yet, but I want to do something that I can look back on and be proud of all the hard work it took to get there. Whether this be through engineering, music, running, or another passion I find down the road, I hope to make a difference.”
Favorite subject: Computer programming. “Programming allows me to grow upon a new skill I had been chipping away at in my free time. Programming is a class that you don't want to leave when the bell rings. The entire subject is just one big problem that you have to find a way around. In a way, a programmer knows the most about a problem because they have to solve it, and then explain it to a computer without error. With the growing technology-based society, computer programming will become more and more prevalent. Knowing how to program will be a very good skill to have going into the future.”
Favorite book: “Harry Potter” series by J.K. Rowling.
Favorite musician: Finneas.
Role model: "My favorite musician is also one of my role models! Finneas is a living example that you do not need to come from a rich family to make it big in the music world. His hard work and dedication from such as young age has turned him into one of the most innovative producers of all time. Working through all of the hard parts and the discouraging times is what turns a person from good to great.”
