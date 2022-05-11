 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waterloo: Ian Schrader

Academic rank: 1 of 192.

Sports: Basketball, soccer, golf.

Academic bio: 4.0 Club (four years); German student of the year (2019); Top Dog Award (2021); Optimist Youth Appreciation Award (2021).

Athletic bio: Basketball: All-Mississippi Valley Conference second team (2020); Republic Times all-area second team (2020); All-Mississippi Valley Conference honorable mention (2022); Republic Times all-area honorable mention (2022)

Activities: Student Council (treasurer and vice president); National Honor Society vice president; FFA; Renaissance; academic challenge team; work at a local carwash; run my own lawn care business; run a podcast with one of my best friends called Waterloo Table Talk.

College: University of Illinois.

Goal: “I hope to become a person who impacts at least one person every day. In the future I plan to work in the agriculture industry, trying to solve a world food problem.”

Favorite subject: Computer programming. “It has allowed me to incorporate everything that I have learned in the past four years mathematically and turn it into creative projects. Finishing a complex code after weeks of work is a very rewarding experience.”

Favorite book: “The Color Purple.”

Role model: My two older brothers. “They have both shown me how to balance academics with great social lives. Additionally they have both persevered through many challenges and seeing their continued success is very eye-opening.”

