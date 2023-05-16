Sports: Soccer (four years); football (two years).
Academic bio: Bulldog 4.0 Club (four years); Waterloo High scholar athlete (four years); academic all-Mississippi Valley Conference (three years); Waterloo High Top Dog; National Honor Society; top 15 percent of class.
Athletic bio: Football: First female to receive all-Mississippi Valley Conference recognition; all-conference (2021, 2022); MVC special teams player of the year (2021, 2022); IHSA state record holder for most field goals in a playoff game (2022); Republic-Times athlete of the week (2021); special teams player of the week (2021, 2022, 2022); Waterloo High athlete of the month (2021); Republic Times all local team (2021, 2022). Soccer: All-Mississippi Valley Conference (2021, 2022); team captain (2023); Republic Times all local team (2021, 2022).
Activities: Student council; class of 2023 President (four years); student council board secretary (two years); Waterloo High Renaissance; Orange Crush; Spanish club; more than 30 hours of community service; hobbies: hanging out with friends, playing guitar.
College: Illinois State University.
Favorite subject: Math. “I enjoy how it challenges me to work through difficult equations and solve problems. One of the biggest influences on my love for math has been my AP calculus teacher, Mr. Richard McDermott. He makes difficult class fun and something I look forward to every day.”
Favorite musician: SZA.
Favorite book: “1984” by George Orwell.
Role model: “My two sisters, Sydney and Katy, have a deep influence on my life. Both of my sisters have always inspired me to continue to be a better person. Katy is 11 years older than me and Sydney is three years older than me, so I have a very different relationship with the two of them. Katy is currently a nurse. She has always taught me to stand up for myself and to always be honest with people. Sydney plays soccer at the University of Illinois. She has always taught me the importance of setting big goals and putting in the work it takes to achieve them. Both of my sisters have also always set a great example of being kind to others. Growing up, I struggled to become my own person because I wanted to be exactly like my older sisters. However, they both found their own ways to help instill confidence in me and allow me to grow and gain a sense of individuality.”