Webster Groves: Ellie Paloucek

Academic bio: National Honor Society; Top Hat Award.
Athletic bio: Basketball: Class 5 third-place team; Post-Dispatch All-Metro third team; nominated for McDonald's All American Game; 1,000-point club; conference co-player of the year; first team all-district; all-state (senior); Class 6 runner-up team; first team all-state; first team all-conference; district player of the year (junior); first team all-conference and all-region; sportsmanship award (freshman). Soccer: Signed to play for St. Louis University; All-region and all-district first team (junior).
Activities: Webster Groves Next Level Team coach for third- and fourth-graders.
College: St. Louis University.
Goal: “I hope to become a nurse and work at a hospital in Saint Louis.”
Favorite subject: Thrive (an entrepreneurship incubator). “I spend my mornings working on a business with three other students. Our business is called Stickable. We sell customizable stickers for anyone wanting to express themselves or their brand. I enjoy everyone in my class, what we do in the class and my teacher, Ms. Siebe.”
Role model: My older sister, Abbie. “She comes to all of my games and supports me at everything. She is always putting everyone first and has a smile on her face while doing it. She works so hard in everything she does and is an amazing sister.”