Webster Groves: Grace Lock

Sports: Field Hockey, swimming, soccer.
Academic bio: National Honor Society; French National Honor Society; Top Hat Award (2020); Renaissance Award (four years); scholar athlete.
Athletic bio: 12 varsity letters. Field Hockey: conference player of the year, Post-Dispatch All-Metro third team (2019); first team all-conference (2018, 2019); second team all-conference (2017); team captain (three seasons); team MVP (2017); offensive MVP (2018, 2019); 110 percent award (2019); athlete of the month (Sept. 2019); Statesmen Award (2019). Swimming: team captain (2019). Soccer: Class 3 state championship team (2017).
Activities: Best Buddies president; Students as Allies
College: Denison University.
Goal: “Although I am undecided on a field of study, I hope to travel the world and stay involved in athletics. I want to make social change to benefit the lives of others and have a positive impact on the world.”
Favorite subject: Math. “Every problem has a specific answer and a step-by-step process.”
Favorite book: “Out of My Mind” by Sharon M. Draper.
Favorite musician: Post Malone.
Role model: My mom. “She pushes me out of my comfort zone, to do my best in every situation, and encourages me every step of the way. Her passion for helping people and equality is incredible and makes me a better person every day.”
