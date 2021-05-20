Webster Groves: Kelly Collins

Sports: Softball.
Academic bio: National Honor Society; Top Hat Award (2021); Renaissance Award (four years); scholar athlete (four years); academic all-State (three years).
Athletic bio: Post-Dispatch All-Metro second team, first team all-state, Class 4 state team champion, Statesmen Award (2021); first team all-district (three years); second team all-conference (two years).
Activities: Athletic Training Club; PACERS.
College, major: Lake Forest College, biochemistry.
Goal: “I'm hoping to go into forensic toxicology or work on an evidence response team.”
Favorite subject: Chemistry.
Favorite book: “The Queens Gambit.”
Favorite musician: The Lumineers.
Role model: My parents. “My dad has an amazing work ethic and puts a lot of time into a job he cares a lot about. He is a great coach and always makes time to hit me ground balls or throw front toss, and to travel all over for my tournaments almost every weekend. My mom has been to every single one of my games. She is always there for me and is such a caring and loving person who is always there to listen. My parents have always been there for me when I needed them to be and they support me in everything I do. I hope to follow in their footsteps as someone who is hard working, and compassionate.”