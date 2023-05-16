Academic bio: Honor roll (every semester); National Latin Exam Silver Medalist (twice); AP Scholar with Distinction; Missouri Soccer Coaches Association all-academic team.
Athletic bio: Missouri Soccer Coaches Class 3 player of the year; Class 3 state championship team (2022); United Soccer Coaches Association all-American and all-Region; all-state (twice); all-conference first team (twice), second team; St. Louis Soccer Hall of Fame Future Star; Post-Dispatch All-Metro; team MVP.
Activities: German National Honor Society (president); National Honor Society leadership council; Junior Classics League; pep club; Freshman Orientation PACER; SPENSA.
College: Truman State University to play soccer and “study something in the STEM field, probably math or physics.”
Favorite subject: Physics. “I find the subject to be fascinating. It pushes me, but I feel like I learn a ton. I also love my teacher, Mrs. Knittig. She makes the class the right balance between challenging and fun. Whenever I walk into my physics class I know I am gonna have fun even if it is hard.”
Favorite musician: Katy Perry.
Favorite book: “Mistborn: The Final Empire” by Brandon Sanderson.
Role model: My mom. “She works really hard and tries to place herself in the best situations. She also spends time doing things that she enjoys and encourages me to do that as well. Finally, she is incredibly supportive of anything that I have done throughout my whole life. She supports everything I do and allows me to be successful in whatever I try to do.”