Wesclin: Lauren Rakers

Academic rank: 9 of 88.
Sports: Volleyball, basketball, softball.
Academic bio: IHSA scholastic award; first in biology and accounting 1 at 2019 Wesclin academic awards; senior of the month for academics (top 10 percent, December 2019); 2019 graduation marshal (top 6 in class); Clinton County Academic awards 2020; National Honor Society.
Athletic bio: Basketball: 110 percent award (2018). Softball: Wesclin offensive award; all-area second team (2019).
Activities: Time 4 Change; biology club; Little Dribblers volunteer coach; Special Olympics worker.
College, major: University of Southern Indiana, nursing.
Goal: “I hope to become a successful nurse practitioner and a better friend and daughter overall.”
Favorite subject: Biology. “The anatomy and physiology aspect of it really interests me and it’s fun to learn about all of the different systems of the body.”
Favorite book: “Five Feet Apart” by Mikki Daughtry, Rahccael Lippincott and Tobias Iaconis.
Favorite musician: Thomas Rhett.
Role model: My parents. “They always support me with whatever I want to do in life and give the best advice when I need it.”
