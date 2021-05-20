 Skip to main content
Wesclin: Luke Serrano
Wesclin: Luke Serrano

Academic rank: Top 10.

Sports: Basketball, golf, football, baseball.

Academic bio: National Honor Society.

Athletic bio: All-Cahokia Conference.

Activities: FCA; Knights of Columbus; volunteer: helping at my Parish's dinners and church picnic; Special Olympics.

College: Southwestern Illinois College.

Goal: “I hope to mold into a figure that my co-workers and everyone around me can look up to.”

Favorite subject: Math.

Favorite book: “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.”

Favorite musician: Drake.

Role model: My mother. “I hope to someday obtain her work ethic. She does not complain when life gets hard, she adapts and overcomes the issue. She is very unselfish. She has always put my brother and I first.”

 Scholar Athlete
