Westminster: Alyssa Legters

Sports: Field hockey, soccer.
Academic bio: National Honor Society; I Dare You Award; President's List.
Athletic bio: Ten Pillar Award (school award); first team All-Metro League field hockey; Skippy Keefer nominee; NFHCA High School National Academic Squad honoree.
Activities: Chapel leadership; youth group leadership; mission trips to Mexico; camp counselor; school ambassador; student leadership; Veterans and First Responders Club; Spanish Club, nursery volunteer; school trip to spain.
College: Calvin University.
Goal: "I hope to work overseas for the United States government, preferably in a Spanish-speaking country, or attend law school and become a lawyer.”
Favorite subject: English. “I enjoy reading stories, and through those stories I can travel the world and experience things I never would otherwise. I learn life-lessons from the characters in the novel, and questions proposed in the books can be answered in a myriad of ways- there's not one correct answer.”
Favorite book: "To Kill A Mockingbird” by Harper Lee.
Favorite musician: Lady Antebellum.
Role model: My grandparents. “They gave their life to service and leading others to Christ. They used their talents and abilities to benefit the lives of those around them and selflessly gave of themselves to aid others.”
