Academic bio: President’s List (students with a 4.0 GPA or higher all four years); National Honor Society; scholars diploma.
Athletic bio: Westminster scholar athlete; club soccer (nine years); club field hockey (seven years); Westminster 10 Pillars Award; athlete of the week.
Activities: Student council officer (four years) and executive council; volunteer for two hours every Thursday at Covenant Christian School, my old elementary school; hobbies: enjoy spending time outside and enjoying nature, watching movies, hanging out or going out with friends, reading books; also spend lots of time with my two younger sisters.
College: Wheaton College to play soccer. “I am still undecided for my major, but I have committed to becoming a Wheaton Aequitas Fellow and will be a part of the politics, philosophy and economics cohort.”
Favorite subject: English and history. “I love history because I genuinely enjoy learning about the past and discussing philosophy. I also love English because I have a passion for writing and reading; I love using language to express myself and make sense of my thoughts and ideas. I have also had the privilege of learning under some incredibly wise and gracious teachers in my history and English classes, which has no doubt increased my appreciation for both subjects.”
Favorite musician: Jack Johnson.
Favorite books: “The Count of Monte Cristo,” “Pride and Prejudice,” “The Lord of The Rings,” and “The Hobbit.”
Role model: “I consider my head club soccer coach a role model because of his commitment to friends, family and faith. He is one heck of a guy, and I am so grateful for the sacrifices he made over the years in time and thought to mentor and coach my teammates and I as soccer players and young women. I also consider my sophomore history teacher a role model because of his appreciation for beauty and his willingness to share. For his humor, his honesty, and his wisdom I have only the utmost respect.”