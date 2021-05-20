Westminster: Emma Volding

Sports: Volleyball, lacrosse.
Academic bio: AMC 10B test high scorer (top 25 percent nationally and top score in school).
Athletic bio: Volleyball team captain; academic all-state.
Activities: Peer counselor, National Honor Society.
College, major: Clemson University, bioengineering.
Goal: “I hope that no matter what I end up doing that I can help improve the lives around me.”
Favorite subject: Biology.
Favorite book: “The Glass Castle.”
Favorite musician: Dan + Shay.
Role model: My older sister, Maddie Volding. “She is so hardworking, and just a great example through her academics, athletics and faith.”