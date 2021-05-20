 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Westminster: Emma Volding
0 comments

Westminster: Emma Volding

  • 0

Sports: Volleyball, lacrosse.

Academic bio: AMC 10B test high scorer (top 25 percent nationally and top score in school).

Athletic bio: Volleyball team captain; academic all-state.

Activities: Peer counselor, National Honor Society.

College, major: Clemson University, bioengineering.

Goal: “I hope that no matter what I end up doing that I can help improve the lives around me.”

Favorite subject: Biology.

Favorite book: “The Glass Castle.”

Favorite musician: Dan + Shay.

Role model: My older sister, Maddie Volding. “She is so hardworking, and just a great example through her academics, athletics and faith.”

Westminster Emma Volding

Westminster Emma Volding

 Scholar Athlete
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports