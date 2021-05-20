 Skip to main content
Whitfield: Logan Ferrero
Whitfield: Logan Ferrero

Academic rank: Top 25 percent of class.

Sports: Wrestling.

Academic bio: Academic all-state (four years); 2020 KMOX/SEMO student of achievement; Principal’s Honor Roll; 3.88 GPA.

Athletic bio: Two-time individual state champion; four-team team state champion; Class 1 District 1 wrestler of the year (2019); Post-Dispatch All-Metro first team.

Activities: Volunteer: Ronald McDonald House; various youth wrestling tournaments.

College: Duke University.

Goal: “I hope to become an orthopedic surgeon.”

Favorite subject: Biology.

Favorite book: “Unbroken” by Laura Hillenbrand.

Favorite musician: Chris Stapleton.

Role model: My dad. “He’s been a big reason I am where I am today. He introduced me to wrestling when I was 6 years old and it has brought me to places I would’ve never dreamed of. He’s taught me work ethic, perseverance, and determination.”

