Whitfield: Logan Ferrero

Academic rank: Top 25 percent of class.
Sports: Wrestling.
Academic bio: Academic all-state (four years); 2020 KMOX/SEMO student of achievement; Principal’s Honor Roll; 3.88 GPA.
Athletic bio: Two-time individual state champion; four-team team state champion; Class 1 District 1 wrestler of the year (2019); Post-Dispatch All-Metro first team.
Activities: Volunteer: Ronald McDonald House; various youth wrestling tournaments.
College: Duke University.
Goal: “I hope to become an orthopedic surgeon.”
Favorite subject: Biology.
Favorite book: “Unbroken” by Laura Hillenbrand.
Favorite musician: Chris Stapleton.
Role model: My dad. “He’s been a big reason I am where I am today. He introduced me to wrestling when I was 6 years old and it has brought me to places I would’ve never dreamed of. He’s taught me work ethic, perseverance, and determination.”