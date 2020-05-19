Whitfield: Matt Schueddig

Sports: Cross country, wrestling, track and field.
Academic bio: Principal's Honor Roll; Missouri 100 Scholars; 4.0 GPA; 35 ACT; University of Rochester George Eastman Young Leaders Award; wrestling academic all-state and outstanding academic achievement.
Athletic bio: Cross country: three-time state qualifier. Wrestling: four-time state qualifier, two-time individual medal winner (second, sixth), four-time team champion. Track and field: two-time state qualifier.
Activities: Band; student council vice president; Whitfield Admissions ambassador; FCA. Volunteer: Wildlife Rescue Center; youth wrestling coach; Eagle Scout community service award (four years, minimum of 100 hours completed each year).
College: United States Naval Academy.
Goal: “I hope to serve in the U.S. Navy and then start my own small business.”
Favorite subject: French. “I like learning about different cultures and hopefully I will be able to use the language in the future.”
Favorite book: “The Richest Man in Babylon” by George S. Clason.
Favorite musician: Chet Faker.
Role model: My dad, Greg Schueddig. “He's the owner of a small carpentry business that installs grandstands and other athletic equipment for schools throughout the St. Louis area. He gets up at 4:30 a.m. most mornings and works hard every day to provide for my family and me. He has taught me the value of discipline, perseverance, hard work, and accountability.”
