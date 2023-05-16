Academic bio: Academic all-state softball (two years); National Honor Society.
Athletic bio: Soccer: Second team all-conference; first team all-district; first team all-region; honorable mention all-state. Basketball: Honorable mention all-conference. Softball: Honorable mention all-conference.
Activities: Student council (four years); volunteer: coached soccer and basketball camp at Windsor High; coached fifth-grade girls basketball team; coached basketball camp at St. Joe's Catholic Church; walked and collected cans for “March 4 Hunger;” helped our school’s elementary kids with character words one Friday every month; Special Olympics.
College: Southwestern Illinois College to play soccer and study engineering science. After I graduate from SWIC, I plan to continue my education at Missouri S&T and pursue engineering.
Favorite subject: Math. “I like math because I like to solve problems and find the solutions.”
Favorite musician: Morgan Wallen.
Favorite book: “The Book Thief.”
Role model: My eighth grade and freshman basketball coach, Coach Reed. “She is my role model because she has been there for me every time I've needed her. She has been an amazing coach helping me improve in basketball and my other sports, just giving me words of advice when I get down on myself for messing up. I will miss her when I move to college, but I will never forget what she has taught me. She's an amazing person to look up to.”