Windsor: Piper Montgomery

Academic rank: Summa Cum Laude.
Sports: Softball, basketball, soccer.
Academic bio: Academic all-state; National Honor Society; French Honor Society; Missouri Association of Student Councils Distinguished Student Leader.
Athletic bio: Softball: JCAA co-offensive player of the year; first team all-state, all-conference, all-district, all-region. Basketball: first team all-conference, all-district. Soccer: first team all-district.
Activities: Student Council, Character Council, Spanish Club, Special Olympics Ambassador, Windsor C-1 Student Ambassador.
College, major: SIU Edwardsville, biological sciences.
Goal: “To pursue an occupation in the medical field.”
Favorite subject: Anatomy and physiology.
Favorite book: “Just Look Up” by Joe Beckman.
Favorite musician: Taylor Swift.
Role model: Michelle Obama. “Because of her work advocating for women’s rights, poverty awareness, education, nutrition and physical activity.”