Windsor: Piper Montgomery
Academic rank: Summa Cum Laude.

Sports: Softball, basketball, soccer.

Academic bio: Academic all-state; National Honor Society; French Honor Society; Missouri Association of Student Councils Distinguished Student Leader.

Athletic bio: Softball: JCAA co-offensive player of the year; first team all-state, all-conference, all-district, all-region. Basketball: first team all-conference, all-district. Soccer: first team all-district.

Activities: Student Council, Character Council, Spanish Club, Special Olympics Ambassador, Windsor C-1 Student Ambassador.

College, major: SIU Edwardsville, biological sciences.

Goal: “To pursue an occupation in the medical field.”

Favorite subject: Anatomy and physiology.

Favorite book: “Just Look Up” by Joe Beckman.

Favorite musician: Taylor Swift.

Role model: Michelle Obama. “Because of her work advocating for women’s rights, poverty awareness, education, nutrition and physical activity.”

