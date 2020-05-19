Windsor: Seif Elkhashab
Windsor: Seif Elkhashab

Academic rank: 1 of 213.

Sports: Football, wrestling, track and field.

Academic bio: Sargent of arms in student council; character council; school ambassador; National Honor Society vice president; valedictorian; AP Scholar with Honors; academic all-state football.

Athletic bio: Football: Conference defensive player of the year and first-team defensive line; lineman of the Year award; state qualifier in wrestling and track and field.

Activities: Math club; Spanish club.

College: Washington University.

Goal: “I hope to inspire others with my success and help instill belief into people. I am unsure of what career I want, but I know that whatever I choose, it has to allow me to serve others and impact the world.”

Favorite subject: Math. “It’s very systematic and there is usually only one right answer. As you learn more math, you also gain an appreciation for how things around you were built.”

Favorite book: “Extreme Ownership” by Jocko Willink and Leif Babin. “It has taught me a lot about leadership and what it truly means to be part of a team.”

Role model: My older sister, Salma. “She works hard even with limited opportunities and puts others before herself. I strive to mirror her selflessness and determination.”

