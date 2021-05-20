Winfield: Chloe Kaimann

Academic rank: 5.
Sports: Volleyball, basketball.
Academic bio: Winfield High scholar athlete of the month (2018); academic all-conference (four years).
Athletic bio: Volleyball: first team all-conference (2019, 2020); first team all-district (2020); second team all-district (2019); second team all-conference, honorable mention all-district (2018).
Activities: FFA, National Honor Society, Student Council, FCA; hobbies include painting, baking, raising show cattle.
College, major: Quincy University.
Goal: “I hope to graduate college with a nursing degree and have a successful career as a nurse.”
Favorite subject: Anatomy.
Favorite musician: Morgan Wallen.
Role model: My mom, Jessica Kaimann. “She is a hard-working, considerate person who will do anything to make someone else happy. My mother loves and supports our family very much and is someone I can always count on. I look up to my mom and strive to have these same qualities.”